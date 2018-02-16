Hamilton man gets 13-year sentence in Craigslist child sexual abuse case

A Hamilton man has reportedly been sentenced to 13 years and three months in prison after pleading guilty to repeatedly sexually assaulting his girlfriend’s six-year-old daughter.

The 37-year-old man also offered the young girl to pedophiles on Craigslist, the CBC and the Hamilton Spectator reported.

Court heard the abuse ended 18 months later when the girl told her father in 2016.

After credit for time served in pretrial custody, the man’s sentence was reduced to 10 years and 205 days.

The man cannot be identified to protect the identity of the victim.