Massive fires destroy 2 buildings on CN property in Cobourg
Investigators are treating fires which destroyed two CN buildings in Cobourg, Ont., as suspicious.
The initial blaze broke out just before 2 a.m. Sunday at a property on George Street just north of the Via Rail station. Firefighters arrived to find one building engulfed in flames. Minutes later, another structure went up in flames, firefighters said.
The Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal is investigating the incident as two separate fires but say both blazes are being treated as suspicious.
Damage is estimated at $1.5 million.
The cause of the fires remains under investigation. The OFM is being assisted by Cobourg Police Service, CN Police and the Cobourg Fire Department.
