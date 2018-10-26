Crime
Firearms missing after house fire in Cramahe Township

A Cramahe Township home was destroyed by fire on Monday afternoon. A neighbour spotted smoke coming from the eaves of the home on Van Wicklin Lane, just before 3 p.m. When fire crews arrived , heavy smoke and flames were coming from the two storey home. It's still not clear whether anyone was inside at the time as fire officials say flames were too intense for them to attempt to enter. Brighton, Hamilton Township, Alnwick/Haldimand Township and Trent Hills firefighters also assisted. The Office of the Ontario Fre Marshal has been contacted to help in the investigation.

Northumberland OPP are investigating the disappearance of firearms following a house fire in Cramahe Township earlier this month.

The fire ripped through a home on Van Wikclin Lane in the hamlet of Colborne on Oct. 15. OPP say the cause of the fire has not been determined.

On Wednesday, the homeowner notified police that while sorting through the remains of the structure, he discovered that his gun vault had been breached.

“Eight long guns and one handgun have been reported stolen,” OPP stated Friday.

The firearms missing are:

  • Colt New Frontier 22 revolver (serial number G133759)
  • Browning, bolt-action rifle with scope
  • Lakefield Arms, bolt-action rifle with 5-round curved magazine and scope
  • Lakefield Arms, bolt-action rifle with 5-round curved magazine
  • Winchester 9422M, lever-action rifle
  • Remington 7600, pump-action rifle
  • Remington 7600, pump-action rifle with scope
  • Two pump-action shotguns

Anyone with information is asked to call their nearest OPP detachment or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

