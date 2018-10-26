Firearms missing after house fire in Cramahe Township
Northumberland OPP are investigating the disappearance of firearms following a house fire in Cramahe Township earlier this month.
The fire ripped through a home on Van Wikclin Lane in the hamlet of Colborne on Oct. 15. OPP say the cause of the fire has not been determined.
READ MORE: Fire destroys home in Alnwick/Haldimand Township
On Wednesday, the homeowner notified police that while sorting through the remains of the structure, he discovered that his gun vault had been breached.
“Eight long guns and one handgun have been reported stolen,” OPP stated Friday.
The firearms missing are:
- Colt New Frontier 22 revolver (serial number G133759)
- Browning, bolt-action rifle with scope
- Lakefield Arms, bolt-action rifle with 5-round curved magazine and scope
- Lakefield Arms, bolt-action rifle with 5-round curved magazine
- Winchester 9422M, lever-action rifle
- Remington 7600, pump-action rifle
- Remington 7600, pump-action rifle with scope
- Two pump-action shotguns
Anyone with information is asked to call their nearest OPP detachment or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.