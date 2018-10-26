Firearms missing after house fire in Cramahe Township

Northumberland OPP are investigating the disappearance of firearms following a house fire in Cramahe Township earlier this month.

The fire ripped through a home on Van Wikclin Lane in the hamlet of Colborne on Oct. 15. OPP say the cause of the fire has not been determined.

On Wednesday, the homeowner notified police that while sorting through the remains of the structure, he discovered that his gun vault had been breached.

“Eight long guns and one handgun have been reported stolen,” OPP stated Friday.

The firearms missing are:

Colt New Frontier 22 revolver (serial number G133759)

Browning, bolt-action rifle with scope

Lakefield Arms, bolt-action rifle with 5-round curved magazine and scope

Lakefield Arms, bolt-action rifle with 5-round curved magazine

Winchester 9422M, lever-action rifle

Remington 7600, pump-action rifle

Remington 7600, pump-action rifle with scope

Two pump-action shotguns

Anyone with information is asked to call their nearest OPP detachment or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.