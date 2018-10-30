Miranda Lambert has some choice words for ex Blake Shelton in new song

On Monday morning, Miranda Lambert released a sassy new single with the rest of her country supergroup, the Pistol Annies. The Lambert-written song, I Got My Name Changed Back, references her lengthy divorce proceedings from ex-husband, Blake Shelton.

The empowering tune was accompanied by a satirical music video, featuring the trio celebrating a glamorous trip to court with champagne and confetti.

While the music blends an upbeat tempo with a lighthearted feel and a rockin’ guitar solo, the lyrics sing a different tune. “Well I’ve got me an ex that I adored/But he got along good with a couple road whores/Got my name changed back,” Lambert sings.

Speculation has it that the lyric was meant to be written about Shelton’s partner of three years, Gwen Stefani. The two started dating shortly after his divorce from Lambert. (The pair met on the set of The Voice as costar judges.)

Lambert, Shelton and Stefani fans rushed online to voice their thoughts about the supposed diss track. One Stefani lover questioned why she was temporarily banned from Twitter for defending the couple.

She wrote, “Why [was I banned]? I was defending Blake Shelton and Gwen from psycho Miranda Lambert. Her new song calls Gwen a ‘road whore.’ Twitter excuses that behavior. I will continue to defend what I feel is right.”

Everybody gets into rappers and their fights but what about Miranda Lambert only releasing the part of her new song where she calls out Blake for cheating and low key calls Gwen Stefani a road whore 😬😂 — MacKensie (@MacKensieFaith) October 29, 2018

I don’t care about Gwen Stefani at all tbh I’m 100% team Miranda Lambert — DirtyBogWitch (@absolutelyJesse) October 29, 2018

Lambert, 34, pulled no punches and it seems she’s stirred up a storm fuelled by some bad blood.

It appears Shelton has moved on from Lambert and remains dedicated to the former No Doubt singer.

The famed Voice couple continue to share posts gushing over each other via Instagram.

Pistol Annies reunited in 2017 following a lengthy hiatus. They released three singles and announced their forthcoming album, Insterstate Gospel.

The trio have had major success in the country music market, having released only two prior albums.

The ladies teased the video for I Got My Name Changed Back before performing together for the first time since 2011 at the CMT Artists of the Year telecast.

Interstate Gospel will be released Nov. 2 under the RCA Nashville label.

The album is now available for pre-order on the official Pistol Annies website.

