Gwen Stefani announces Las Vegas residency dates

Gwen Stefani, the former frontwoman for rock band No Doubt, has announced many upcoming Las Vegas residency dates.

Since early March, rumours have swirled that Stefani would be setting up shop in Sin City, and on Tuesday morning it was confirmed.

Stefani will headline her own residency show, titled Gwen Stefani – Just a Girl, at Zappos Theater, Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino beginning June 27.

“To be able to do a show in Vegas is such an incredible honour,” said Stefani, 48, in a statement. “Growing up in Anaheim, Calif., I could never have imagined one day having my own Vegas residency. I have been so fortunate to tour throughout my career, but to create a show for Vegas is something I’ve never experienced and I can’t wait.”

Tickets go on sale to the public on Apr. 13 at 7 a.m. ET/10 a.m. PT. American Express cardholders can buy pre-sale tickets beginning Apr. 10 at 7 a.m. ET/10 a.m. PT. A presale for Caesars Entertainment’s Total Rewards members begins Apr. 12. Limited VIP premium packages will also be available for purchase.

Prices for the show begin at US$59, plus taxes and fees, and can be purchased online or in-person at the Planet Hollywood box office. All shows are set to start at 9 p.m. PT.

A complete list of 2018-19 concert dates is below.

June 27, 2018

June 29, 2018

June 30, 2018

July 3, 2018

July 6, 2018

July 7, 2018

July 11, 2018

July 13, 2018

July 14, 2018

July 18, 2018

July 20, 2018

July 21, 2018

Dec. 27, 2018

Dec. 29, 2018

Dec. 30, 2018

Dec. 31, 2018

Feb. 27, 2019

March 1, 2019

March 2, 2019

March 6, 2019

March 8, 2019

March 9, 2019

March 13, 2019

March 15, 2019

March 16, 2019

Live Nation Las Vegas, Caesars Entertainment and Stefani have partnered with Cure 4 the Kids Foundation, and $1 of every ticket sold will be donated to the organization.

For more ticket and residency information, visit TicketMaster or Stefani’s official site.