Canada
October 29, 2018 11:11 am

Guelph Police remind the public to be cautious with cannabis

By Anchor  CJOY
THE CANADIAN PRESS
Guelph Police are reminding the public to be careful with cannabis, following a weekend filled with Halloween parties that resulted in numerous calls to emergency services regarding drugs and alcohol use.

Police say that on Saturday night alone they responded to 15 noisy parties, 10 disturbances and 14 calls for help from Guelph-Wellington Paramedics regarding those under the influence of drugs and alcohol.

Police say that calls came from individuals who reported consuming too much cannabis after baking the substance into cookies.

Police are referring new consumers to a Government of Canada website that gives a rundown of cannabis use, what could be too much to consume, and what to do in that situation.

The government website explains the effects of marijuana, how long it’s expected to last, what not to do while impaired and whom to contact if aid is needed.

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health also released a guide when it comes to cannabis. It looks at local data and public health’s role when it comes to legalized cannabis and warns of its health risks.

You can find further information at www.talkingaboutweed.ca

