Guelph Police remind the public to be cautious with cannabis

Guelph Police are reminding the public to be careful with cannabis, following a weekend filled with Halloween parties that resulted in numerous calls to emergency services regarding drugs and alcohol use.

Police say that on Saturday night alone they responded to 15 noisy parties, 10 disturbances and 14 calls for help from Guelph-Wellington Paramedics regarding those under the influence of drugs and alcohol.

READ MORE: Guelph-area survey reveals attitude toward cannabis use

Police say that calls came from individuals who reported consuming too much cannabis after baking the substance into cookies.

Police are referring new consumers to a Government of Canada website that gives a rundown of cannabis use, what could be too much to consume, and what to do in that situation.

READ MORE: Cannabis information videos to be shown in Guelph area

The government website explains the effects of marijuana, how long it’s expected to last, what not to do while impaired and whom to contact if aid is needed.

READ MORE: Guelph emergency personnel can use marijuana, must report ‘fit for duty’

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health also released a guide when it comes to cannabis. It looks at local data and public health’s role when it comes to legalized cannabis and warns of its health risks.

You can find further information at www.talkingaboutweed.ca

We're talking about #weed (what else?) in our latest blog post: https://t.co/CdS1wPewm9 Just because it’s legal doesn’t mean it’s risk-free. #Cannabis can impact your health. Find out what you need to know. #talkingaboutweed pic.twitter.com/EoPCWrgR90 — WDG Public Health (@WDGPublicHealth) October 26, 2018