Guelph emergency personnel can use marijuana, must report ‘fit for duty’

Guelph’s emergency personnel including firefighters, paramedics and police officers will be allowed to consume cannabis on their own time now that it is legal in Canada.

However, they must report to work “fit for duty.”

READ MORE: Marijuana is legal everywhere across Canada now

Chief of police Jeff DeRuyter said the expectation for police officers has not changed — they must not show any signs of impairment when they come to work.

“The expectation is that when our members report for duty, and while they’re on duty, that they’re free from impairment and really to treat cannabis the same as we would alcohol, prescription drugs or any other substance,” he said in an interview on Tuesday.

DeRuyter added that any officer who does not show up fit for duty could face discipline under the Police Services Act, but also receive support for any addiction issues.

MORE: For the launch of our weekly newsletter Cannabis IQ, we’re giving away $100 Visa gift cards. Click here to find out more

The OPP, along with Halton and Peel regional police services, have introduced a similar policy.

Toronto police officers and the RCMP must abstain for 28 days, while Calgary police have banned their officers from using marijuana completely.

The city of Guelph said it will also use a fit-for-duty policy that addresses the use of recreational cannabis in the workplace.

READ MORE: Canadians with past pot convictions won’t have to pay or wait to apply for a pardon

“This policy will apply to all employees, including emergency service personnel,” said David Godwaldt, the city’s general manager of human resources.

He added that the policy has yet to be finalized, but for now, recreational cannabis in the workplace will follow similar guidelines to the use of alcohol or drugs at work.

“Consuming recreational cannabis in the workplace is prohibited,” Godwaldt said.