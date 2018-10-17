Canadians with past pot convictions won’t have to pay or wait to apply for a pardon

There will be no fee and no waiting period for Canadians who want to apply for a pardon of their past pot possession convictions.

In a press conference held Wednesday morning, Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale confirmed that the Liberal government will introduce legislation to allow people who have served their sentences for pot possession to apply for a pardon without having to wait a specified period or pay a fee.

“We will be introducing a new law to make things fairer for Canadians who have been convicted for possession of cannabis,” Goodale said.

“It becomes a matter of basic fairness when older laws from a previous era are changed.”

Under the current laws, a Canadian applying for a pardon of a criminal conviction must pay $631.

They also face waiting times of between five and 10 years after the completion of their sentence before they can apply for one, depending on their crime.

Marijuana became legal at midnight for recreational consumption across Canada.

