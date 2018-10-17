Canada October 17 2018 12:57pm 00:19 Legal marijuana means users no longer have to break the law A supporter of new legislation making marijuana legal said the move means users no longer have to be in fear of breaking the law, but instead can feel “free” to use the drug. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4564879/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4564879/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?