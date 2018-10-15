Cannabis information videos to be shown in Guelph area

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health says it will be sharing short videos focusing on key health messages about recreational cannabis, which is to become legal on Wednesday.

The campaign was launched on Monday and the videos can be found on Public Health’s website, and on its social media accounts.

READ MORE: Ontario schools prepare for legalization of recreational marijuana

Select videos will also run in local movie theatres until December.

“Public Health isn’t opposing cannabis legalization but there is now a large corporate interest in promoting cannabis,” said Dr. Nicola Mercer, medical officer of health and CEO of Public Health.

She said messages about issues like mental health impacts, addiction, impaired driving, and risks around pregnancy and breastfeeding can get drowned out.

READ MORE: 4 in 10 Canadians say price of cannabis will determine if they buy legally: Ipsos poll

“The resources available to individuals and families will help everyone make an informed decision now that cannabis is legally available,” Mercer said.

Public Health said some of the topics highlighted came from a survey of almost 3,000 local residents regarding their cannabis use.