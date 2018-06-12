Guelph-area public health agency conducting cannabis survey

With recreational cannabis expected to be legal for purchase in Canada later this year, Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health says it is conducting a survey to monitor the impact of legalization in the community.

The anonymous online questionnaire can be completed by residents of Wellington County, Dufferin County and Guelph who are 16 years old or older.

“Public Health wants to know what are the local attitudes toward cannabis use, where are the information gaps, and how do people plan to approach the legal use of a once-banned drug,” said Dr. Nicola Mercer, medical officer of health and CEO of WDG Public Health.

“Our role is to understand what is happening in the community and what residents need to make healthy lifestyle choices.”

The survey goes into questions about people’s knowledge and attitude towards cannabis, use of cannabis, and interest in trying various cannabis products, like edibles and oils.

Public Health said the survey will also help officials identify ways to support residents through programs and services.

The Trudeau government’s legislation to lift the ban on recreational marijuana was recently approved by the Senate, but with dozens of amendments.

Bill C-45 will go back to the House of Commons, where the government will decide whether to approve, reject or modify the changes before returning it to the Senate for another vote.

— With files from The Canadian Press