Winnipeg teen charged with 4 counts of arson

Winnipeg police have arrested and charged a 16-year-old boy with arson and alcohol theft following a series of fires early Friday morning.

Officers arrested the 16-year-old on Granville Street near the scene of one of four fires that took place in the Point Douglas area between 4:10 and 4:18 a.m., according to police.

Police say the fires happened on Euclid Avenue, Lorne Avenue and Granville Street and were started when two mattresses, a detached garage and a porch chair were set alight.

After the arrest, police said they believe the teenager was also responsible for the theft of alcohol from the Main Street Liquor Mart.

The teen was previously being investigated following a deadly house fire that claimed the life of an 11 year old girl and her grandmother that took place on Prince Edward Street, according to police.

Police say the four fires and the blaze at the residence are not connected.

