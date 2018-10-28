Crime
October 28, 2018 3:37 pm

Deadly Point Douglas house fire deemed non-criminal in nature: investigators

By

A house fire in Point Douglas area early Friday morning.

Kahla Shea / Global News
A A

The house fire that claimed the lives of two people late last week has been deemed non-criminal in nature.

The determination was made following an investigation by the Office of the Fire Commissioner.

READ MORE: Community mourns lives lost in Point Douglas house fire

The fire reportedly began on Prince Edward Street in Point Douglas at around 2:15 a.m. early Friday morning. Two occupants were able to escape, but two others were later found dead inside the residence.

Global News has learned the two deceased include an 11-year-old girl and her grandmother.

WATCH: Winnipeg police not identifying deceased in Point Douglas fire

Police were previously investigating a possible connection with a teenager suspected of having starting four fires in the Point Douglas area early that same morning.

The incidents have since been found to be unconnected.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
deadly house fire in winnipeg
deadly house fire point douglas
fatal fire point douglas
fire in point douglas
Investigation
news
Office of the Fire Commissioner
point douglas house fire
winnipeg

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News