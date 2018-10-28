Deadly Point Douglas house fire deemed non-criminal in nature: investigators

The house fire that claimed the lives of two people late last week has been deemed non-criminal in nature.

The determination was made following an investigation by the Office of the Fire Commissioner.

The fire reportedly began on Prince Edward Street in Point Douglas at around 2:15 a.m. early Friday morning. Two occupants were able to escape, but two others were later found dead inside the residence.

Global News has learned the two deceased include an 11-year-old girl and her grandmother.

Police were previously investigating a possible connection with a teenager suspected of having starting four fires in the Point Douglas area early that same morning.

The incidents have since been found to be unconnected.