Peterborough Public Health confirms discovery of second rabid bat in area

Peterborough Public Health confirms a second bat found within the City of Peterborough has tested positive for rabies.

“This positive animal case confirms what we already know — that rabies is present in our area,” said Dr. Rosana Salvaterra, Medical Officer of Health.

A month ago, the health unit reported its first case of rabies in a bat.

“This serves as a good reminder for residents to take precautions, such as getting your pets vaccinated, and avoiding contact with bats and other animals known to carry rabies.”

The health unit said there were 20 rabid bats in Ontario in 2017 and none in Peterborough.

The health unit is advising people to avoid wild animals — raccoons, skunks, foxes and bats — which are known to carry the disease.

“Rabid animals may be extremely excited, attack objects or other animals, froth at the mouth, and bite at anything,” the health unit stated.

Rabies is a deadly disease of the central nervous system that affects humans and other mammals. The virus is concentrated in the saliva of a rabid animal and can spread through a bite, cut or scratch, or if the saliva comes in contact with the moist tissues of the mouth, nose or eyes.

There is no known treatment for rabies once the symptoms appear.