Bat in Peterborough tests positive for rabies

A bat found in Peterborough last week has tested positive for rabies.

Peterborough Public Health confirmed the test results and is reminding residents to avoid bats, which are known to carry the disease.

“This positive animal case confirms what we already know – that rabies is present in our area,” said Dr. Rosana Salvaterra, medical officer of health.

“This serves as a good reminder for residents to take precautions, such as getting your pets vaccinated, and avoiding contact with bats and other animals known to carry rabies.”

There were 20 rabid bats in Ontario in 2017 and none in Peterborough, according to the health unit.

The health unit advises people to always wear gloves and other protective clothing when dealing with a bat. Warn children to stay away from bats and to report any contact with them. If you or a pet comes in direct contact with a bat, you should contact your doctor or veterinarian.

For tips on preventing conflicts with bats, visit http://www.ontario.ca/page/preventconflicts-bats.

“While it’s rare, when humans develop rabies from infected animals it is almost 100 per cent fatal,” the health unit stated.

Rabies is a deadly disease of the central nervous system that affects humans and other mammals. The virus is concentrated in the saliva of a rabid animal and can spread through a bite, cut or scratch, or if the saliva comes in contact with the moist tissues of the mouth, nose or eyes.

The health unit says there is no known treatment for rabies once the symptoms appear.

“The disease cannot be treated, but it can be prevented through vaccination,” the health unit said.