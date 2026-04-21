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Environment

Sudbury, Ont. declares state of emergency, braces for more flooding

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 21, 2026 6:06 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Flood warnings in effect across cottage country'
Flood warnings in effect across cottage country
RELATED: Flood warnings in effect across cottage country
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The City of Greater Sudbury has declared a state of emergency as it grapples with rising water levels and braces for more flooding in the coming days.

City officials say the decision was made based on current conditions and projections from Conservation Sudbury, which has issued a flood warning for the region.

The city says recent snowmelt and rainfall have led to elevated water levels across the community, and the emergency declaration will allow officials to act more quickly by streamlining the decision-making process.

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It says crews are working around the clock to monitor and manage municipal infrastructure, and residents should take steps to protect themselves and their property.

Conservation Sudbury updated its warning Monday, saying flooding was already occurring in several low-lying areas and residents in those areas should remain on alert, it said.

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It said some parts of Vermilion River are rising by up to 24 centimetres a day, while the water level in Simon Lake has risen by 24 centimetres in the past 24 hours.

The conservation agency said a similar trend is expected at McCharles Lake and could eventually occur in Mud Lake.

Click to play video: 'Minden Hills residents continue to handle flood emergency'
Minden Hills residents continue to handle flood emergency

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