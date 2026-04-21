Vulnerable residents evacuating Peguis First Nation ahead of spring flooding

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Spring flooding is beginning in central Manitoba, and as one Interlake community begins evacuating its vulnerable residents, others are staying put and sandbagging.

Evacuations began on Tuesday in Peguis First Nation for elderly, pregnant and vulnerable people after days of work to flood-proof the community, including the more than 200 homes identified as at a higher risk. Other susceptible nations and municipalities in the Interlake region are not currently advising their residents to evacuate.

A spring flood bulletin released by the province on Monday expected the runoff to begin this week in parts of Manitoba.

“(The) warmer temperatures expected this week will accelerate snowmelt and increase ice movement across southern and central Manitoba,” the province wrote.

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Roads in Peguis First Nation have not yet flooded, allowing most residents to stay home.

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“The situations where we will evacuate a household is if flooding breaches the barrier, sewage, water or hydro becomes compromised, (or) your road is compromised where you can’t access your home,” said Denise Bear, the nurse in charge of the Peguis Health Centre, in a video update on Tuesday.

“We will evacuate the next group of people when that time comes, but currently right now, there is no evacuation for the next group.”

People in the first group of evacuees will be transported to Selkirk by the Canadian Red Cross, Bear said.

“The community (in Peguis First Nation) has put a lot of thought into what they need to do, who needs to be the priority evacuees. I have so much confidence in the leadership of that community,” said Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Lisa Naylor at a press conference on Tuesday.

Fisher River Cree First Nation, located less than 30 kilometres from Peguis, declared a state of emergency on Saturday.

This move allowed the nation’s government to access its disaster financial assistance to support flood response efforts, according to the declaration. In addition to its own resources, the province said it provided more than 36,000 sandbags to support preparation efforts.

In an update shared on Friday, the nearby RM of Fisher said it is getting ready for the flooding, which is expected to impact 30 homes.

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Evacuation-related calls are made by First Nation or municipal governments, who receive provincial support, the transportation minister emphasized.