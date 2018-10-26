Youth charged with arson after house fire in Innisfil kills dog

A youth has been charged with arson following a house fire in Innisfil.
According to South Simcoe police, on Monday at around 11 p.m., officers and Innisfil Fire and Rescue Services responded to a report of a structure fire in the St. John’s Road and 7th Line area.
Police say the occupants of the home managed to escape unhurt, however, a pet dog perished in the fire.
READ MORE: Police arrest 5th suspect in connection with Orillia homicide investigation
Officers say following an investigation, a youth has been charged with arson and killing an animal.
Police say due to provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, no further information will be released.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.