Police arrest 5th suspect in connection with Orillia homicide investigation

Police have arrested a fifth suspect in connection with an ongoing homicide investigation in Orillia.

According to Orillia OPP, on July 30 just after 7:30 a.m., officers, the Orillia Fire Department and County of Simcoe paramedics responded to a report of a man in medical distress in the parking lot of a Tim Hortons located on Westmount Drive North in the city.

Police say sometime before the call, a violent altercation took place on a trail adjacent to the parking lot, which left the man with life-threatening injuries.

According to police, 25-year-old Jordan Carter-Bonfield of Orillia was pronounced dead at the scene.

Following a police investigation, on Aug. 1, Andrew Franklin, 20, from Orillia was arrested and charged with accessory after the fact to murder.

Police also arrested a second suspect who cannot be named under provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

In September, police arrested 44-year-old Donnie Johnson and 33-year-old Miles Mathias in connection with the investigation. Officers say both men from Orillia were charged with conspiracy to commit an indictable offence and two counts each of breach of probation.

According to police, on Monday a fifth suspect, Zachary Jones-Sheppard, 24, was arrested in Severn Township. A first instance warrant was issued for Jones-Sheppard’s arrest in September for conspiracy to commit an indictable offence and obstructing a peace officer.

Police say Jones-Sheppard is being held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Barrie on Nov. 2.

Officers say the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Orillia OPP at 705-326-3536 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).