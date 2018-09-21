Orillia OPP arrest 2 more suspects, issue warrant in ongoing homicide investigation

Police have charged two additional suspects in connection with an ongoing homicide investigation in Orillia.

According to Orillia OPP, on July 30 just after 7:30 a.m., officers, the Orillia Fire Department, and County of Simcoe paramedics responded to report of a man in medical distress in the parking lot of a Tim Hortons located on Westmount Drive North in the city.

Police say sometime before the call, a violent altercation took place on a trail adjacent to the parking lot, which left the man with life-threatening injuries.

According to police, 25-year-old Jordan Carter-Bonfield of Orillia was pronounced dead at the scene.

Following a police investigation, 20-year-old Andrew Franklin of Orillia was arrested on Aug. 1, and was charged with accessory after the fact to murder.

Police also arrested a second suspect who cannot be named under provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Now, officers say two more suspects have been arrested in connection with the ongoing investigation.

Police say 44-year-old Donnie Johnson and 33-year-old Miles Mathias, both from Orillia have been arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit an indictable offence and two counts each of breach of probation.

Additionally, police have issued a warrant for Zachary Jones-Sheppard of Orillia in connection with the investigation. Police say Jones-Sheppard is wanted for conspiracy to commit an indictable offence and obstructing a peace officer.

Police do not believe the accused poses a danger to the public, however, they are urging residents not to approach him if he is located.

Officers say the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Orillia OPP at 705-326-3536 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).