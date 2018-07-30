OPP investigating after man found with serious injuries dies in Orillia parking lot

Police are investigating after a man found to be in medical distress in a Tim Hortons parking lot on Westmount Drive in Orillia succumbed to his injuries.

According to OPP Sgt. Peter Leon, just after 7:30 a.m. on July 30, Orillia OPP responded to a report of a man in medical distress.

Leon says when officers arrived on the scene, Simcoe county paramedics and the Orillia fire department were providing medical assistance to a man who had sustained “very serious life-threatening injuries.”

Leon says the man succumbed to his injuries in the parking lot while he was being attended to by emergency personnel.

Leon says a coroner has attended the scene and a post-mortem examination has been ordered.

Leon says the area surrounding the restaurant has been blocked off to allow for the police investigation to continue.

“We have a very serious, ongoing investigation right now. It is being treated as a sudden death,” Leon said.

Leon says police have called in the aviation services, canine unit, central region emergency response team, the OPP tactics and rescue unit and the forensic identification unit to aid in the investigation.

According to Leon, police believe it to be an isolated incident, however, they are asking residents to stay away from the area while the police investigation continues.

Leon says police are now searching for one suspect who may be armed and dangerous.

“Whenever these types of occurrences take place it’s important for the public to be aware and have a heightened level of vigilance,” Leon said. “We are asking people if they see or observe anything that appears to be out of place for their specific area or neighbourhood to let us know immediately.”

— More to come