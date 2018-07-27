Four charged after drugs, cash found during search warrant: Barrie police

Barrie police have charged four people after officers seized drugs and a “substantial” amount of cash from a home in the city.

According to Barrie police, on July 24, officers executed a search warrant at a house on Sanford Street, following a lengthy investigation.

Police say at the same time, officers arrested a woman during a traffic stop in connection with the investigation.

Officers say they seized cocaine, heroin, fentanyl and a substantial amount of cash as a result of the search warrant.

Police say four people were arrested and are now facing charges.

Police say a 33-year-old man has been charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, as well as possession of cocaine, heroin and fentanyl.

A 32-year-old man from Barrie was charged with possession of cocaine and a 34-year-old woman from Barrie has been charged with possession of cocaine.

Police also charged a 17-year-old teenage girl from Barrie with breach of recognizance.