Former Roughrider Justin Cox arrested on assault charges

Former Saskatchewan Roughrider Justin Jemar Cox was arrested for assault on Oct. 22.

Cox had a warrant out for his arrest and was located at a house in the 2000 block of Lindsay Street where he was taken into custody.

The charges resulted from an incident on Sept. 25, when police were called to a home in east Regina for a domestic assault report.

Police said they found a woman who had sustained injuries consistent with a physical assault.

The 25-year-old is also facing charges for breach of undertaking and breach of recognizance and appeared in court Tuesday morning.

Cox pleaded guilty to an assault charge in 2017 and is due back in court on that charge in December.

He was released by the Roughriders following his 2017 arrest.