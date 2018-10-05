Former Sask. Roughrider wanted on assault charge

The Regina Police Service has issued a warrant for the arrest of former Saskatchewan Roughrider Justin Cox on charges of assault plus breaches of an undertaking and recognizance.

The charges stem from a Sept. 25 domestic assault report in east Regina. When police arrived they found an injured woman who had been assaulted. Police say the victim and alleged perpetrator are known to each other.

Police have made numerous attempts to locate Cox but have been unsuccessful.

Cox, 25 is described as 6’1” tall, weighs 190 lbs, with short black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who sees Cox is asked to call the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500, the nearest municipal RCMP detachment or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Cox was released by the Riders after being charged with assault causing bodily harm in April, 2017. He pled guilty in Sept. 2018 and is scheduled to be sentenced for that crime on Nov. 20, 2018.