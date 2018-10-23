Ottawa police seek to identify suspect in alleged Nepean sexual assault

Ottawa police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man who allegedly sexually assaulted a woman at Algonquin College early Sunday morning.

Police say officers were called to the college in regards to an alleged sexual assault that occurred at approximately 3:40 a.m.

A woman in her 20s was asleep in a rest area when she was allegedly sexually assaulted by an unknown man. The man involved was caught by surveillance cameras in the school and was seen walking through the hallways. Police say he arrived via the nearby OC Transpo station.

The man is described as in his late 20s or early 30s, with a slim, fit build.

At the time of the incident, he was wearing an orange baseball cap with a small black logo in front, dark jacket, a white T-shirt and light blue jeans.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding this investigation to call the West criminal investigations unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 2666. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).