Fake Uber driver pleads guilty to sexual assault and fraud

Sami Khreis, the man who allegedly posed as an Uber driver, sexually assaulted two women, stole their wallets and used their credit cards, has been sentenced to four years in prison after pleading guilty in an Ottawa courthouse on Tuesday.

According to a release sent out by Ottawa police at the time of the arrest, Khreis, 37, would wait for women who appeared intoxicated to emerge from bars and restaurants and tell them he was an Uber driver, usually in the Byward Market.

Ottawa police also said he would use a card skimmer to get the information on the women’s credit cards such as their pins. He would then withdraw large amounts of cash from an ATM, police said. In some cases, he would also sexually assault the victims, police said.

Khreis pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual assault and four counts of fraud.

An Uber ride can only be ordered through the company’s app, which the customer must set up for payment beforehand. There is no need to present a payment method when getting a ride. The ride can also be tracked via the app, which also keeps track of the make and model of the car and driver.