No one injured after blaze rips through 100-year-old home near Lambeth

Fire crews say no one was hurt during a blaze at a home south of Lambeth Sunday night.

It was just before 10 p.m. when emergency personnel were called out to 7185 Decker Drive.

“When crews arrived flames and smoke were visible from the attic,” said Acting District Chief, Jamie Britton. “[Crews] made a quick attack up to the attic area.”

Britton said it was difficult to get through the old lath and plaster of the 100-year-old home in order to access the “seat of the fire.”

“The progression of the fire was very fast.”

“Crews were pulled outside and we went defensive. As the flames breached the roof we were able to get enough water on it to knock the fire down,” said Britton.

Two people were home at the time. Birtton said smoke detectors alerted them to the fire and helped them get out safely.

The cause of the fire and a damage estimate are still under investigation, but police tell 980 CFPL there is nothing that would indicate the fire was suspicious.