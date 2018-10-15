London fire crews douse flames at Byron home

City fire crews are investigating a blaze at a home in Byron.

Emergency officials were called out around 8 a.m. Monday to a two-storey single family home on Fairlane Crescent, off Byron Baseline Road.

Assistant Deputy Fire Chief Shaun Fitzgerald told 980 CFPL when they arrived on scene flames could be seen coming from the home’s front window.

Crews have been able to extinguish the blaze, but are continuing to search the home for hot spots to ensure it’s completely out.

Fitzgerald noted damage from smoke and the flames is quite extensive throughout the home, but a dollar figure hasn’t been determined at this time.

No one was home when the fire broke out and Fitzgerald said two family dogs were confirmed to be safe.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation and Fitzgerald said the Ontario Fire Marshal has been notified.