Fire at south London pizza place causes $100,000 in damage

A south end pizza place has an estimated $100,000 worth of damage following a blaze late Sunday night.

Fire officials got the call around 11 p.m. after bystanders noticed smoke at Jake’s Pizza and Donair, located at 450 Wharncliffe Road.

Smoke was pouring from the roof vents, and had filled the inside of the building when fire crews arrived on scene, officials said.

They say source of the blaze was inside the basement, where pizza boxes and other boxboard materials were being stored.

According to fire officials, the business had closed for the day so there weren’t any customers or staff inside the building, but they do note the alarm system didn’t activate.

There is fire and structure damage to the basement storage area, as well as smoke damage to the restaurant.

Inspectors with the London Fire Department continue to investigate.

– With files from Liny Lamberink.