Two men wanted in alleged Fraser Valley road rage incident
Two men are wanted after an alleged road rage incident in the Fraser Valley.
On Oct. 1 at around 4 p.m., RCMP received a report that a motorist was assaulted at a service station on the Highway 9 round-about near Agassiz.
READ MORE: GLOBAL NEWS HOUR AT 6 August 13 2018 9:31pm 01:53 Mother of Vancouver road rage victim speaks out
The suspects drove away before police arrived.
RCMP believe the two suspects are linked to a purple-colored SUV.
RCMP are reminding the public it is important to remain calm when behind the wheel and to avoid aggressive driving behaviour.
READ MORE: Bowen Island road rage incident leaves driver with serious injuries
Tips to avoid and deal with road rage:
- Drivers make mistakes — yelling and rude gestures only exasperate the situation
- A vehicle horn is meant to warn other motorists — not vent your anger
- You can’t control how aggressive drivers behave — you can control your own behaviour
- Report aggressive and dangerous drivers to the police
If you have any information, call police.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.