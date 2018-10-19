Traffic
Two men wanted in alleged Fraser Valley road rage incident

By Reporter  CKNW
Do you recognize these men?

Agassiz RCMP handout
Two men are wanted after an alleged road rage incident in the Fraser Valley.

On Oct. 1 at around 4 p.m., RCMP received a report that a motorist was assaulted at a service station on the Highway 9 round-about near Agassiz.

The suspects drove away before police arrived.

RCMP believe the two suspects are linked to a purple-colored SUV.

RCMP are reminding the public it is important to remain calm when behind the wheel and to avoid aggressive driving behaviour.

Tips to avoid and deal with road rage:

  • Drivers make mistakes — yelling and rude gestures only exasperate the situation
  • A vehicle horn is meant to warn other motorists — not vent your anger
  • You can’t control how aggressive drivers behave — you can control your own behaviour
  • Report aggressive and dangerous drivers to the police

If you have any information, call police.

 

