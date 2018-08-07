Bowen Island road rage incident leaves driver with serious injuries

WARNING: Some of the images in the story are disturbing

RCMP are investigating an alleged road rage incident that sent a man to hospital on Friday.

Mounties say early indications suggest a fight broke out after the driver of a 1999 red Jeep Wrangler narrowly missed three pedestrians who were walking in the middle of the road.

“The man parked his vehicle and got out, and there were some words exchanged and a fight ensued,” RCMP Sgt. Janelle Shoihet said.

The driver, 53-year-old Gerald Morrisseau, was sent to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Two of the pedestrians suffered minor injuries. The two men, aged 35 and 32, were arrested for assault and are scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

Shoihet said the incident has become a hot-button topic in the tight-knit community.

“We’ve been notified that there is some activity online that’s going on social media,” she said.

“We would discourage people from making speculations in advance of the investigation being concluded.”

