‘Targeted’ shooting in Abbotsford leaves 1 man dead
One man is dead after what Abbotsford police are calling a targeted shooting.
Police said officers were called to the 32000 block of South Fraser Way with reports of shots fired around 6:45 p.m.
Investigators arrived to find a dead male victim.
The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has now taken control of the case.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the IHIT tip line at 1-877-551-4448 or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous.
