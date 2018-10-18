Crime
‘Targeted’ shooting in Abbotsford leaves 1 man dead

One man is dead after what Abbotsford police are calling a targeted shooting.

Police said officers were called to the 32000 block of South Fraser Way with reports of shots fired around 6:45 p.m.

Investigators arrived to find a dead male victim.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has now taken control of the case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the IHIT tip line at 1-877-551-4448 or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous.

