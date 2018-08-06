Abbotsford shooting victim remembered as ‘really lovely kid’

Members of the Sikh community in Abbotsford, B.C., are remembering Gagandeep Singh Dhaliwal as a “really lovely kid.”

The 19-year-old was killed on Sunday after being shot in his garage in Abbotsford. The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has taken over the investigation and said that Dhaliwal was known to police and investigators believe the shooting was targeted.

Family friend Jaskarn Singh Dhaliwal says Gagandeep got home last night with his family following a wedding reception. He then went to the garage to hang out with his cousin, and it was at that time Jaskarn says the shooting started.

“All of sudden, someone came over and started shooting them,” said Jaskarn. “Something went wrong and when, why, we have no clue yet. Police are working on it. His family tried hardest to keep him on track. The family is in shock. The whole community is in shock.”

According to Jaskarn, the cousin is recovering and doing well. Gagandeep’s father is well known in the community and once served a prominent role with the Khalsa Diwan Society.

“When I go to their house, he always played around. He was a really nice kid,” said society vice-president Bhajan Singh Toor. “When I heard this I was really shocked. I just couldn’t believe it. I couldn’t say anything. I just had tears.”

Gagandeep was working as an electrician’s apprentice after attending WJ Mouat Secondary in Abbotsford.