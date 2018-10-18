Magrath residents show support for families after serious crash on Highway 5

It has been a tough week for the students and staff at Magrath High School after five teens were sent to hospital following a collision on Highway 5.

Principal Rob Doig said he has been taken back seeing the support and well-wishes coming from across the province.

“It felt like it was a Magrath and Raymond situation that was happening,” he said on Thursday.

“Going out on that Friday evening and seeing things at different events that I was at was really heartwarming, just to feel the connection that is there through sport and through communities.”

Doig said he has seen social media posts showing support for the school coming from as far away as Australia.

He said he knows the community is strong. The school and students have organized fundraisers to help the families in their time of need.

“We’re selling T-shirts here at the school,” Doig said. “We’re selling cinnamon buns — different things.

“[We’re] just trying to do the little bits that we can to try to give something out to those who need the help at this time.”

The three-vehicle crash took place on Highway 5 and Highway 52.

The boys were making their way home from a football practice in Raymond when their truck was T-boned.

Two of the boys were airlifted to a Calgary hospital while another was taken to hospital by ground ambulance.

One of the boys is still recovering in Calgary.

The RCMP is still investigating and trying to find out exactly what happened at the intersection last week.

Meanwhile, some Magrath moms are organizing a fundraiser of their own in support of the boys and their families.

Simone Dahl and the instructors at High Fitness were organizing a Halloween class when they heard about the collision.

They quickly changed gears and turned it into a silent auction and fitness class with proceeds going to the boys’ families.

“There are so many costs associated with just parents having to miss work… [and] travelling to Calgary, because a lot of these boys have had to be there… [and generally the] road to recovery beyond. There’s going to be a lot of rehabilitation for them,” Dahl said.

She said many community members have come forward to donate items to the auction.

Some items include Calgary Flames tickets, gym sessions and a two-day stay at an Airbnb in Montana.

The auction takes place on Tuesday in Magrath.