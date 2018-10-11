Emergency crews respond to multi-vehicle crash on Highway 5

The RCMP is investigating after a three-vehicle collision on Highway 5 sent three people to hospital south of Lethbridge on Thursday night.

Police said emergency crews were called to a crash near Highway 52 at about 6 p.m.

The RCMP said it’s believed a truck collided with a second truck that was towing a trailer, causing it to unhitch. The trailer then struck a car.

The collision saw two people from one of the trucks taken to hospital in Calgary while one person from the car was taken to an area hospital by ground ambulance, police said.

The severity of the victims’ injuries was not known.