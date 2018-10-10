Traffic
3 adults, 1 baby rushed to hospital after highway crash near Ponoka

Four people including a baby boy were hurt in a head-on crash near Ponoka on Oct. 9, 2018.

Four people, including a one-year-old boy, were rushed to hospital after two vehicles collided head-on on Highway 2 north of Ponoka on Tuesday night.

RCMP were called just after 10 p.m. about a vehicle that was driving the wrong way. While officers were on their way, they received another call about a crash.

Investigators believe a Dodge Grand Caravan was heading north in the southbound lanes of the highway when it crashed into a car.

Firefighters, EMS and RCMP responded. STARS was unable to respond due to weather.

The 77-year-old driver and only person in the van was taken to an Edmonton hospital.

There were three people in the car at the time: a 28-year-old woman who was driving, a 53-year-old woman who was a passenger, and a baby boy.

All four people suffered serious injuries and were taken to hospital. RCMP said they were all in stable condition on Wednesday.

As they investigate, RCMP are asking anyone who has information about a white Dodge Grand Caravan with a B.C. licence plate and where it might have been before the crash to contact Ponoka RCMP at 403.783.4472.

