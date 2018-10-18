B.C. man arrested after swimming naked in Toronto aquarium shark tank to appear in court

A 37-year-old British Columbia man accused of jumping into a shark tank at a Toronto aquarium and taking a swim completely nude is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.

Police said the man was arrested in Thunder Bay, Ont., on Tuesday after being on the run for several days following the stunt which was caught on video and posted on social media.

READ MORE: Man wanted for assault, swimming naked in Toronto aquarium shark tank arrested: police

Authorities said they received a call around 10:30 p.m. on Oct. 12 of a man exposing himself at the Ripley’s Aquarium of Canada in downtown Toronto.

Video of the incident showed a man swimming in the water and doing a backflip before leaving the premises.

Just hours before, police alleged the suspect attacked a 34-year-old man outside Medieval Times, a dinner theatre attraction at Exhibition Place, after being kicked out for being unruly.

READ MORE: Naked man who jumped in Ripley’s Aquarium shark tank linked to assault investigation

The man has been identified as David Weaver of Nelson, B.C. He has been charged with assault causing bodily harm and mischief interfering with property.

He is set to appear at the Old City Hall courthouse Thursday morning.

VIDEO: Nude swimming with sharks suspect identified as Nelson, B.C. man