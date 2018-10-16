Man wanted for assault, swimming naked in Toronto aquarium shark tank arrested: police

Toronto police say a 37-year-old British Columbia man accused of jumping into a shark tank at a Toronto aquarium and being involved in a serious assault has been arrested.

A police spokesperson told Global News the suspect was arrested by Ontario Provincial Police. The spokesperson said officers are working to bring the man back to Toronto.

OPP told Global News the accused was arrested while travelling on Highway 17 in the community of Kakabeka Falls, west of Thunder Bay, at around 5:20 p.m. on Tuesday.

The arrest comes after Toronto police said that about 8 p.m. on Friday, a 34-year-old man was attacked near Dufferin Street and Saskatchewan Road, near Medieval Times, by a patron who earlier had been asked to leave the premises.

The victim suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital. Douglas-Cook said the suspect is wanted on a charge of assault causing bodily harm.

At around 10:30 p.m. on the same day, police said they received a call about an indecent exposure at Ripley’s Aquarium of Canada.

Videos posted to social media over the weekend shows the man swimming around in the tank with several sharks below him.

Security guards asked the man to get out of the tank, Arrogante said. But as he appeared to be attempting to leave, he jumped in a second time. A video shows him doing a backflip into the water as spectators cheered and applauded.

In an update released Monday evening, police said they are looking for 37-year-old Nelson, B.C., resident David Weaver in connection with both incidents.

Police said Weaver was wanted for assault causing bodily harm and mischief interfering with property.

He was believed to be driving a green Dodge Caravan with a British Columbia licence plate.