Naked man jumps in shark tank at Toronto’s Ripley’s Aquarium

A naked man stunned onlookers by jumping into a Ripley’s Aquarium shark tank over the weekend, in a splashy stunt now being investigated by police.

Toronto police received a call about an indecent exposure at the downtown aquarium at about 10:30 p.m. on Friday.

“It was reported that a man took off his clothing and jumped into the shark tank on the main level of the aquarium,” said police spokesperson Katrina Arrogante.

Video posted to social media over the weekend shows the man swimming around in the tank with several sharks below him.

“Oh my gosh,” a woman said.

Security guards asked the man to get out of the tank, Arrogante said. But as he appeared to be attempting to leave, he jumped in a second time.

A video shows him doing a backflip into the water as spectators cheered and applauded.

“Eventually the man did exit the tank and put on his clothing and he did leave the premise,” she said.

Police said no one was injured in the incident — including the animals — but the swimmer was gone by the time officers arrived.

Arrogante said police are looking to identify the man, saying the investigation is ongoing.

He could possibly face charges of mischief and or incident exposure, she said.

— With files from Don Mitchell