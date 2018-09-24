Woman dies while attempting selfie at Michigan’s Pictured Rocks

A woman on a solo hiking trip plunged to her death after attempting to take a selfie at Michigan’s Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore, slipping from the cliff’s edge.

The 32-year-old California woman died Wednesday when she fell about 60 metres from the cliff and into Lake Superior.

According to local WLUC News, the woman’s fall was witnessed by two kayakers, who were able to bring the woman to shore, where emergency responders were notified.

Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore features nearly 25 kilometres of cliffs along the nearly 70-kilometre lakeshore. According to the National Park Service, Pictured Rocks was the first U.S. national lakeshore to be designated in 1966.

The incident at Pictured Rocks comes the same month another tourist died while attempting to take a selfie atop a waterfall in California’s Yosemite National Park. The young hiker was visiting from Jerusalem on a two-month trip to the U.S. when he plunged off the park’s popular Nevada Fall.

The hiker slipped while attempting to take a selfie and fell some 250 metres to his death.

In B.C., three popular Instagrammers and vloggers died in July after plummeting from Shannon Falls, a popular tourist destination south of Squamish. Ryker Gamble, Alexey Lyakh and Megan Scraper fell some 30 metres into a pool, about halfway down the 335-metre falls.