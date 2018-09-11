Trending
September 11, 2018 12:26 pm
Updated: September 11, 2018 12:29 pm

Teen plummets to his death after trying to take selfie in Yosemite National Park

By National Online Journalist, Viral/Trends  Global News

A couple takes a selfie in front of the famed Tunnel View vista in Yosemite National Park as smoke is seen from existing wildfires in the area, Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018 in Calif.

AP Photo/Gary Kazanjian
A A

An 18-year-old tourist plunged to his death last week while attempting to take a selfie atop a waterfall in California’s Yosemite National Park.

The young hiker was visiting from Jerusalem on a two-month trip to the U.S. when he plunged off the park’s popular Nevada Fall, according to the San Diego Union-Tribune.

In this March 28, 2016 file photo provided by the National Park Service, water flows over the Nevada Fall near Liberty Cap as seen from the John Muir Trail in Yosemite National Park, Calif.

National Park Service via AP

The Mariposa County coroner’s office identified the hiker as Tomer Frankfurter after his body was found on Sept. 5.

READ MORE: 3 victims who went missing at Shannon Falls identified after bodies found in pool of water

Speaking with the Times of Israel, Frankfurter’s mother said authorities informed her that her son had slipped while attempting to take a selfie and fell some 250 metres to his death.

It’s been a deadly year for Yosemite National Park visitors.

In this July 15, 2014 photo, hikers gather in the foreground as climbers use the assistance of cables to scale Half Dome in Yosemite National Park National Park in California.

AP Photo/Brian Melley

In May, a hiker died after slipping from cables mounted on the Half Dome, which rises 2,500 metres above Yosemite Valley. Two metal cables are attached to the rock face that allow for hikers to climb the final 120 metres without mountain climbing gear.

In June, two experienced climbers were killed after they slipped from El Capitan’s rock face, which rises over 900 metres about the valley.

READ MORE: Yosemite rock slide injures driver in SUV day after man killed by falling boulder

In B.C., three popular Instagrammers and vloggers died in July after plummeting from Shannon Falls, a popular tourist destination south of Squamish. Ryker Gamble, Alexey Lyakh and Megan Scraper fell some 30 metres into a pool, about halfway down the 335-metre falls.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
California
El Capitan
Nevada Fall
Nevada Fall selfie
selfie deaths
Yosemite National Park
Yosemite National Park selfie death

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News