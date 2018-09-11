Teen plummets to his death after trying to take selfie in Yosemite National Park

An 18-year-old tourist plunged to his death last week while attempting to take a selfie atop a waterfall in California’s Yosemite National Park.

The young hiker was visiting from Jerusalem on a two-month trip to the U.S. when he plunged off the park’s popular Nevada Fall, according to the San Diego Union-Tribune.

The Mariposa County coroner’s office identified the hiker as Tomer Frankfurter after his body was found on Sept. 5.

Speaking with the Times of Israel, Frankfurter’s mother said authorities informed her that her son had slipped while attempting to take a selfie and fell some 250 metres to his death.

It’s been a deadly year for Yosemite National Park visitors.

In May, a hiker died after slipping from cables mounted on the Half Dome, which rises 2,500 metres above Yosemite Valley. Two metal cables are attached to the rock face that allow for hikers to climb the final 120 metres without mountain climbing gear.

In June, two experienced climbers were killed after they slipped from El Capitan’s rock face, which rises over 900 metres about the valley.

In B.C., three popular Instagrammers and vloggers died in July after plummeting from Shannon Falls, a popular tourist destination south of Squamish. Ryker Gamble, Alexey Lyakh and Megan Scraper fell some 30 metres into a pool, about halfway down the 335-metre falls.