Judge dismisses Faith Goldy’s lawsuit against Bell Media over campaign ad

TORONTO – An Ontario Superior Court justice has dismissed a lawsuit launched by a controversial Toronto mayoral candidate against Bell Media for refusing to air her campaign advertisement on a local television station.

In his written decision, Justice Peter Cavanagh says Faith Goldy’s complaint should be addressed to the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission and not the court.

Cavanagh says that while the court has jurisdiction when it comes to charter rights issues, he has declined to “carve out” in this instance.

Goldy, a former journalist whose campaign includes anti-immigrant policies, had asked the court to order the broadcaster to run her ad until the Oct. 22 vote.

In her lawsuit, Goldy had alleged that the company broke national broadcasting rules and breached her right to free expression in refusing to air her campaign advertisement.

Bell Media told the court that it had received over 80 written complaints and requests from a number of groups not to run Goldy’s ads.