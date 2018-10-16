John Goodman says ‘The Conners’ has ‘hollow centre’ without Roseanne Barr

The Conners star John Goodman feels like something — or someone — is missing from the new series.

He’s grateful to Roseanne Barr for agreeing to have no ties to the new show, which Goodman says was a “big deal” to “give us a chance.”

Goodman said he had hopes of resurrecting Roseanne after ABC fired Barr for posting a controversial tweet, which she apologized for but has said was misinterpreted.

READ MORE: John Goodman hints Roseanne Barr’s character will be killed off on ‘The Conners’

“It felt great to be back, but there’s a hollow centre. I miss Rosie real bad,” Goodman said.

WATCH BELOW: The latest on Roseanne Barr

Goodman, who played husband Dan Conner to Barr’s character on ABC’s original Roseanne and last season’s revival, said that the cast is looking forward to the premiere of The Conners on Oct. 16.

“We’re leaning on each other when we do this show,” Goodman said. “And supporting each other — that’s a very strong feeling among us. It’s different, but we can create something new from it. Let us finish the story on our own terms. Come along with us and see how we do.”

READ MORE: Norm Macdonald denies defending Roseanne Barr, Louis C.K.

The Conners spinoff was announced by ABC after Barr agreed to relinquish any participation in it.

The Conners will feature the rest of the Roseanne revival cast including Goodman as Dan, Laurie Metcalf as Jackie, Sara Gilbert as Darlene, Lecy Goranson as Becky and Michael Fishman as D.J.

The series will follow “the Conner family who, after a sudden turn of events, are forced to face the daily struggles of life in Lanford in a way they never have before.”

READ MORE: Roseanne Barr plans to be out of the U.S. when ‘The Conners’ premieres

The synopsis continues, “This iconic family — Dan, Jackie, Darlene, Becky and D.J. — grapples with parenthood, dating, an unexpected pregnancy, financial pressures, aging and in-laws in working-class America. Through it all, the fights, the coupon cutting, the hand-me-downs, the breakdowns — with love, humor and perseverance, the family prevails.”

Metcalf said there was “a lot of risk involved” in the spinoff, but they decided to take the chance.

Gilbert said the cast hopes to channel any sadness from what they lost into the new show.

—With files from the Associated Press