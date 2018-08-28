John Goodman hints Roseanne Barr’s character will be killed off on ‘The Conners’

John Goodman is speculating that this fall’s Roseanne spinoff will mean curtains for the matriarch played by Roseanne Barr.

In an interview with the Sunday Times of London, Goodman said he wasn’t sure how the new series, titled The Conners, will be structured.

But the actor guessed that his character will be “mopey and sad” because his wife has died.

Goodman played husband Dan Conner to Barr’s character on ABC’s original Roseanne and last season’s revival.

ABC fired Barr after she posted a racist tweet about Valerie Jarrett, a former senior adviser to President Barack Obama. She later apologized for the tweet.

ABC said Barr’s comments were “abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values.”

Goodman said he’s certain Barr isn’t a racist.

“I was surprised at the response,” Goodman said about Barr’s tweet. “And that’s probably all I should say about that …I know for a fact that she’s not a racist.”

Barr thanked Goodman on Twitter, writing, “I thank John Goodman for speaking truth about me, despite facing certain peril from producers and network.”

The Conners spinoff was announced by ABC after Barr agreed to relinquish any participation in it.

The Conners will feature the rest of the Roseanne revival cast including Goodman as Dan, Laurie Metcalf as Jackie, Sara Gilbert as Darlene, Lecy Goranson as Becky and Michael Fishman as D.J.

The series will follow “the Conner family who, after a sudden turn of events, are forced to face the daily struggles of life in Lanford in a way they never have before.”

The synopsis continues, “This iconic family — Dan, Jackie, Darlene, Becky and D.J. — grapples with parenthood, dating, an unexpected pregnancy, financial pressures, aging and in-laws in working-class America. Through it all, the fights, the coupon cutting, the hand-me-downs, the breakdowns – with love, humor and perseverance, the family prevails.”

