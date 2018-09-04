Roseanne Barr plans to be out of the U.S. when ‘The Conners’ premieres

Roseanne Barr can’t stand to be in the country when the spin-off of her old show comes on the air.

Speaking to Rabbi Shmuley Boteach on a new podcast, the comedian revealed she plans on moving from the U.S. to Israel when The Conners begins airing this October.

“I have an opportunity to go to Israel for a few months and study with my favourite teachers over there, and that’s where I’m going to go and probably move somewhere there and study with my favourite teachers,” Barr said. “I have saved a few pennies and I’m so lucky I can go…and study with any rabbi that I can ask to teach me, and it’s my great joy and privilege to be a Jewish woman.”

Barr added her aversion to the Roseanne spin-off didn't mean she held any ill will toward the people involved with the show. "I'm not going to curse it or bless it," she explained. "I'm staying neutral. That's what I do. I'm staying neutral. I'm staying away from it. Not wishing bad on anyone and I don't wish good for my enemies. I don't. I can't. I just stay neutral. That's what I gotta do. I have some mental health issues of depression and stuff. I got to stay in the middle or I'll go dark, and I don't want to go dark again. I've done it. After all, I was married to Tom Arnold. Ha ha." Earlier this year, Barr was fired from Roseanne and that iteration of the revival was cancelled after she had tweeted a racist remark about a former Obama Administration official. In a surprising turn, Barr also revealed that she plans on pursuing her original dream of being a singer, telling Boteach that she "went to Nashville and cut a record," adding, "I'm singing and getting better. I'm not great, or even good, but I'm better."