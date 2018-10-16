McOrmond Drive and College Drive interchange opening to traffic

One of Saskatoon’s newest interchanges is ready for traffic.

The McOrmond Drive and College Drive interchange will open to traffic on Oct. 17, although not all work is complete.

“Traffic at the McOrmond Drive and College Drive intersection will be free flowing with all interchange ramps operational,” Bryan Zerebeski, the city’s manager for the Saskatoon interchange project, said in a statement.

“Due to a wet September, some work surrounding the interchange will now resume in the spring.”

Traffic heading southbound on McOrmond exiting onto College will continue to use the existing ramp, and all traffic exiting from College onto McOrmond must use the right lane.

Construction is expected to wrap up by the end of July 2019.

It is one of two new interchanges under construction in the city – the other is at Highway 16 and Boychuk Drive.

It partially opened to traffic in September, nearly a year ahead of schedule, and is expected to be complete in the summer of 2019.