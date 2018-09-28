Boychuk Drive and Highway 16 interchange opening as work continues

The City of Saskatoon says the interchange at Boychuk Drive and Highway 16 will open on Sunday, Sept. 30.

Traffic is ready to be moved onto the new interchange in order to remove detour roads and complete ramps.

“This will alleviate congestion,” Bryan Zerebeski, the city’s manager for the project, said in a press release.

“While the interchange is functional and operational a 60 km/h speed limit will stay in place as there is still some other work that continues.”

Traffic pattern changes are as follows:

Eastbound and westbound traffic exiting Highway 16 can stay in the right lane, go under the overpass and follow the loop to go north or south.

All northbound traffic on Rural Road 3050 can continue to use the intersection to turn left onto Highway 16.

The project began in April 2017 and also includes another new interchange on the city’s east side. Traffic is expected to move onto the McOrmond Drive and College Drive interchange over the next couple of weeks.