Family ashes and up to $10K worth of jewelry taken from Okotoks home

Okotoks RCMP are asking for the public’s help tracking down some irreplaceable family items stolen during a break and enter.

RCMP were called to a home on Lock Crescent in Okotoks at around 4:40 p.m. on Thursday.

Investigators suggest the suspect(s) broke in through the back door and stole a number of items, including an urn containing a family member’s ashes and between $5,000 and $10,000 worth of jewelry.

Pieces of identification, financial paperwork and cheques were also taken.

RCMP are asking anyone who may have seen any suspicious vehicles or people in the area between 6 a.m. and 4 p.m. to call the local RCMP detachment.