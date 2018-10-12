Toronto lawyer arrested, charged with child porn offences

A Toronto lawyer has been charged with numerous child pornography offences, Global News has learned.

Brandon Rooney, 30, a lawyer at the LoPresti Law Firm, was arrested Thursday after police executed a search warrant in the area of Yonge Street and Eglinton Avenue.

Police allege that Rooney accessed, possessed and distributed child pornography while chatting on a social media platform.

He has been charged with two counts of making child pornography, distribution of child pornography, possession of child pornography and accessing child pornography.

Police say a man used the online identities TOP and TOP29 when engaging with child porn online.

On the law firm’s website, it says Rooney graduated from Wilfred Laurier University and then Osgoode Hall Law School in 2013. The website says Rooney has worked with LoPresti Law since his time as a student.

