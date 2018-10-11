Crime
Waterloo police arrest 10 people in child exploitation sweep

The investigation was led by the Waterloo police's Cybercrime Unit.

Waterloo Regional Police recently arrested 10 people in connection with an investigation dubbed Project Flight which focused on the distribution and possession of child pornography.

Led by the Waterloo police’s cybercrime unit, police executed search warrants at residences and vehicles from across the region including Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge, New Hamburg, Elmira and St. Jacobs.

With the assistance of officers from across southern Ontario, the warrants were executed on Sept. 18 and Oct. 1.

Police say they found three firearms, several electronic devices and illegal drugs, including cocaine and marijuana.

The 10 people who were arrested are between the ages of 19 and 63. They all face a number of charges including possession of child pornography, making available child pornography and accessing child pornography. Two men were also charged with drug-related offences.

Police say they are still investigating and that they expect to lay more charges going forward

Police say they working with Family and Children’s Services to assist anyone who may have been associated with the 10 people who were arrested.

