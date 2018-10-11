Waterloo police arrest 10 people in child exploitation sweep

Waterloo Regional Police recently arrested 10 people in connection with an investigation dubbed Project Flight which focused on the distribution and possession of child pornography.

Led by the Waterloo police’s cybercrime unit, police executed search warrants at residences and vehicles from across the region including Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge, New Hamburg, Elmira and St. Jacobs.

READ MORE: London man charged in child pornography investigation

With the assistance of officers from across southern Ontario, the warrants were executed on Sept. 18 and Oct. 1.

Police say they found three firearms, several electronic devices and illegal drugs, including cocaine and marijuana.

The 10 people who were arrested are between the ages of 19 and 63. They all face a number of charges including possession of child pornography, making available child pornography and accessing child pornography. Two men were also charged with drug-related offences.

READ MORE: London police charge man in child pornography case

Police say they are still investigating and that they expect to lay more charges going forward

Police say they working with Family and Children’s Services to assist anyone who may have been associated with the 10 people who were arrested.